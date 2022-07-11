Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,085 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,772 shares of company stock valued at $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ META traded down $7.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $163.23. The company had a trading volume of 155,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.12 and its 200-day moving average is $224.95. The stock has a market cap of $441.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

