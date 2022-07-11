Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 71,890 Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 71,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,822,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,184,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 0.7% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 4,344,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $91,013,000 after buying an additional 30,284 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,142,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,578,000 after buying an additional 94,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,723,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,706,000 after buying an additional 50,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,739,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,865,000 after buying an additional 212,492 shares in the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 7,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,822,881. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $17.03 and a one year high of $23.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.45.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 75.13% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Steven B. Mckeever bought 2,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,811.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,744.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Arougheti bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $5,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,782,709 shares in the company, valued at $31,643,084.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 356,775 shares of company stock worth $6,381,371 over the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

