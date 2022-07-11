Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 52,535 Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTA. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,516,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,247 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the fourth quarter worth $33,972,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,850,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,175,000 after purchasing an additional 755,100 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 238.3% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 896,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,936,000 after purchasing an additional 631,549 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,349,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,792,000 after purchasing an additional 627,037 shares during the period.

Shares of HTA stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, hitting $28.61. 48,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,307. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.71 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $30.65. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $34.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 309.52%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTA. StockNews.com raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

