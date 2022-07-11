Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 527.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.45. 16,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $46.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.94. International Paper has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $62.70.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,348,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

