Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42,900 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7,800.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 42,900 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,713,058,000 after purchasing an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $346,859,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $516.79. 6,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,107. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $484.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $492.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $493.48.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $504.32 per share, for a total transaction of $44,884.48. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,138.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $482.00 to $549.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.76.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

