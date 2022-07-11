Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.82. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 6,419 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $689.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.

Magnachip Semiconductor ( NYSE:MX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $104.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

