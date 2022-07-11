Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $15.82. Magnachip Semiconductor shares last traded at $15.44, with a volume of 6,419 shares trading hands.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $689.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,580,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,636,000 after acquiring an additional 56,850 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,231,000 after acquiring an additional 293,463 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,001,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,962,000 after acquiring an additional 147,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,204,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,369,000 after acquiring an additional 367,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 949,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,887 shares during the last quarter. 70.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magnachip Semiconductor (MX)
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- Levi Strauss Proves Resilient For Dividend Investors
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.