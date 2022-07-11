Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $49.36

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.36 and last traded at $49.66, with a volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.09.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.64 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 16.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.66) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.5% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.2% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:MSGE)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

