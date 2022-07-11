MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Shares Down 25%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 386,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 259,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.
MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)
