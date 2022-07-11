MacDonald Mines Exploration (CVE:BMK) Shares Down 25%

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd. (CVE:BMK – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 25% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 386,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 259,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MacDonald Mines Exploration Company Profile (CVE:BMK)

MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, cobalt, nickel, and rare earth element deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Scadding-Powerline-Jovan property that covers an area of 19,380 hectares located to the east of Sudbury in Northern Ontario.

