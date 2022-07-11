Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.30 to C$12.60 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.51.

LUN stock opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.17 and a 12 month high of C$14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.50.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 250,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.84 per share, with a total value of C$2,459,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,172,698 shares in the company, valued at C$946,262,410.16. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson acquired 10,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

