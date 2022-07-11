Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining to a buy rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.51.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$7.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.17 billion and a PE ratio of 4.50. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.17 and a twelve month high of C$14.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.12.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.1000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. Also, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Insiders have acquired 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152 over the last three months.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

