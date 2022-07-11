Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading Down 8.9%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 8.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.00 and last traded at $6.04. 106,313 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,935,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

LAZR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.06, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Luminar Technologies ( NASDAQ:LAZR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 73.24% and a negative net margin of 747.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Jun Hong Heng sold 59,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $841,196.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,067 shares in the company, valued at $21,186,240.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Austin Russell purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,667,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,044,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 8,000.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 2,609.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

