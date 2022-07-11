Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Highlander Partners L.P.

Highlander Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 2.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after buying an additional 587,676 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after acquiring an additional 377,681 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $181.91. The stock had a trading volume of 14,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,670. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Companies Profile (Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.