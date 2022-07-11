Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Cut by Threadgill Financial LLC

Threadgill Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 2.8% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,977,035,000 after buying an additional 296,707 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,329,463,000 after purchasing an additional 211,460 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,276,786 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $588,505,000 after purchasing an additional 213,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

NYSE:LOW traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $181.98. The stock had a trading volume of 27,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,670. The company has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

