Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 345 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Loudon Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after acquiring an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after buying an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.46.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VLO stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,261. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

