Loudon Investment Management LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,920 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for approximately 1.1% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 135.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 153,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $41.51. 35,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,366,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $40.26 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.66%.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

About Bank of New York Mellon (Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.