Loudon Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Health makes up about 1.8% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Cardinal Health stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.18%.

Cardinal Health Profile (Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.