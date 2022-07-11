Loudon Investment Management LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up approximately 2.7% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.65. 20,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,277. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

