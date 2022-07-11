Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Loudon Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,072 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,109 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.85. The stock had a trading volume of 80,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,300,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $68.39 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

