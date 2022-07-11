Loudon Investment Management LLC Buys 2,460 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for approximately 3.9% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $5,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 14,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 84,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 9,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 92,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.63.

EPD stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,926. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

