Loop Capital Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $124.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Loop Capital from $158.00 to $124.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Advanced Drainage Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $162.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.75.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $98.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52 week low of $80.81 and a 52 week high of $138.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.04.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $678.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.91 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.24%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $2,399,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Seetharam sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.45, for a total transaction of $22,490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,167,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,508,949.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 355,426 shares of company stock worth $38,979,477 over the last three months. 9.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,287,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,174,000 after buying an additional 526,175 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,181,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $259,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,730,806 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $235,614,000 after purchasing an additional 553,911 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,701,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,072,000 after purchasing an additional 285,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.