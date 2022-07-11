LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Receives $8.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on LiveVox from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on LiveVox from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LVOX. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LiveVox by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 201,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,045,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter worth $2,598,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter worth $13,026,000. Finally, Leonard Green & Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of LiveVox by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveVox stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. LiveVox has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $163.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.02.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.74 million. LiveVox had a negative return on equity of 86.50% and a negative net margin of 90.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveVox will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

LiveVox, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

