Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 2.99. Lightbridge has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Lightbridge (Get Rating)
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design and development of nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
