Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Sets New 52-Week Low at $44.14

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.14 and last traded at $44.15, with a volume of 711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Light & Wonder from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.
The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.14.
About Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
