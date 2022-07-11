Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.59

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.59 and last traded at $20.64, with a volume of 10557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.15.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LBTYA shares. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.05.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total transaction of $484,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,984 shares in the company, valued at $3,776,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 6,880 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $152,736.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,041,686.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,479 shares of company stock worth $2,165,060. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 22.6% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 68,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $2,361,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.