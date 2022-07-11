Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK traded down $1.96 on Monday, hitting $114.68. 4,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.30.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

