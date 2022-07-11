Levolution (LEVL) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

Levolution (LEVL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Levolution has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Levolution has a total market cap of $2.88 million and $20.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. The official message board for Levolution is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official website is levolution.io . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Levolution Coin Trading

