Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKD. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 828,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 182,461 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 1,151.7% during the 4th quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 5,301,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,084 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the 4th quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BKD traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. 15,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $769.42 million, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $8.79.

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.71 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

