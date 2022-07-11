Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 891 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.30. The stock had a trading volume of 193,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,739,078. The company has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $50.78. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.51%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 219.51%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

