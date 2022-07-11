Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 4,416 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 318,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,416 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $7,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,018,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,004,000 after purchasing an additional 185,681 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in TEGNA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,810,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after acquiring an additional 424,466 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in TEGNA by 199.6% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,433,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TEGNA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 148,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company lowered TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com lowered TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Huber Research raised TEGNA from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TEGNA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

TGNA stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.94. 10,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.85. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.83 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.96%.

TEGNA Company Profile (Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.