Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 300 Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OIH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

Shares of OIH stock traded down $7.52 on Monday, hitting $215.16. The stock had a trading volume of 16,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,519. The business has a 50 day moving average of $263.20 and a 200 day moving average of $255.18. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12-month low of $164.41 and a 12-month high of $317.00.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.