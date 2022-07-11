Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 1,987 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises about 9.3% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. owned about 0.14% of HCA Healthcare worth $109,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $596,396,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,183,000 after acquiring an additional 215,831 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $255.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $304.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.33.

In related news, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey acquired 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,601.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 91,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,373,375. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HCA traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,053. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.88 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.50. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 405.72%. The business had revenue of $14.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.14 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

