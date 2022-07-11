Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 15,685 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $234,465,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $139,410,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bank of America by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,603,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.45 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

