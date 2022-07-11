Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 529 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $40.44. 220,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,238,686. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $40.02 and a 1 year high of $53.62.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

