Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Buys 1,085 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,148 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for about 1.0% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,716 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,113,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 53,700 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 144,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,858 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.13. 24,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,755,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total transaction of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.74.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.