Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.63. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.16 and a 12 month high of $31.50.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.21 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 27.25%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 35,622 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.