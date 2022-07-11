Landbox 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.00 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Landbox has a total market cap of $76,349.73 and $1.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Landbox has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00134857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015953 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Landbox Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

