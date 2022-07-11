Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Bought by Security Financial Services INC.

Security Financial Services INC. raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 44.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. acquired 755 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.29 per share, for a total transaction of $50,803.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,872.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.69. The stock had a trading volume of 824 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,237. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 40.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.