KZ Cash Market Cap Hits $1,116.42 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. KZ Cash has a market capitalization of $1,116.42 and $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KZ Cash Profile

KZ Cash (CRYPTO:KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

KZ Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

