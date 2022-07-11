KRS Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

KRS Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autoliv by 161.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.44. 1,821 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,074. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $110.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92.

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.84). Autoliv had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autoliv in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

