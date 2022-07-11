KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RETA traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $143.08.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.23. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 137.52% and a negative net margin of 2,650.72%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.