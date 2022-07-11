KRS Capital Management LLC Sells 4,700 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Reata Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 1.0% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RETA traded down $3.56 on Monday, reaching $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.88. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.24 and a 12-month high of $143.08.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
