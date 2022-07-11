KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 92 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.50.

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.51. The stock had a trading volume of 43,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,194,529. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.15 and its 200-day moving average is $172.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

