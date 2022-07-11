KRS Capital Management LLC Buys 363 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 1.5% of KRS Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.25. The company had a trading volume of 45,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.92.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.