Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 113,835 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,142,105 shares.The stock last traded at $20.99 and had previously closed at $21.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($33.85) to €31.00 ($32.29) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($26.04) to €24.00 ($25.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHG. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 47,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 20,005 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

