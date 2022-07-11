KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Price Target Cut to €48.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €49.00 ($51.04) to €48.00 ($50.00) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

KNYJY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upgraded KONE Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($79.17) to €60.00 ($62.50) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($76.04) to €70.00 ($72.92) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KONE Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.60.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $23.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.58. KONE Oyj has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that KONE Oyj will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.