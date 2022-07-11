Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in 3M were worth $18,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. TheStreet cut shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

MMM traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $129.16. The company had a trading volume of 21,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a twelve month low of $125.60 and a twelve month high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.84.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.