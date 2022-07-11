Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,107 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $35,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.36. 18,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,691. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $161.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

Several research analysts have commented on UPS shares. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.