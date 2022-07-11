Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 1,063 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.3% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $31,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on META. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.98.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total value of $2,327,429.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,160.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,772 shares of company stock worth $9,131,037. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:META traded down $7.39 on Monday, hitting $163.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,268,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

