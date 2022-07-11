Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Purchases 25,477 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $15,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.04.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.72. 9,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,014. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.76 and a 200 day moving average of $101.92.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.