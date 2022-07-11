Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Invests $10.18 Million in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 53,596 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $10,176,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 10.1% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,926 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 30.8% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014,931.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at $70,891,483.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on COIN shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $171.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.33.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $4.45 on Monday, reaching $55.84. 136,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,970,445. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $40.83 and a one year high of $368.90. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.24 and a 200-day moving average of $146.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

