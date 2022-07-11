Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $438,000. ACG Wealth lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 22,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,396,254. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.19.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

